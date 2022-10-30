COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting overnight Sunday at a gas station in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police.

A CPD dispatcher states that officers were sent to a Sheetz’s on North Cassady Avenue after reports that shorts were fired at around 4 a.m. At the scene, one man was found shot with medics taking him to OSU Main Hospital.

A CPD sergeant confirmed to NBC4 that the victim is in life-threatening condition and that the shooting occurred near the gas pumps outside of the store. Police found 20 shell casings on the ground as they continue to investigate.