Man gets 14 years in death of woman found slain in Columbus home on Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 14 years in the death of a woman found bludgeoned in her Ohio home on Christmas Day in 2017.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that 25-year-old Dimitrious Rhodes pleaded guilty in February to involuntary manslaughter and evidence-tampering in the death of 57-year-old Rose Douthitt in Columbus.

Prosecutors said the victim knew the defendant, who was a childhood friend of a man she had raised like a son, and would let Rhodes sleep on her front porch when he had nowhere else to stay.

The defendant said the two argued over money he said she owed him.