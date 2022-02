UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Uniontown Police Department are investigating the homicide of a 41-year-old man.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, around 7:30 p.m. police and EMS responded to a house on the 12000 block of Starlight Circle NW for a shooting victim.

A man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Akron City Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 8:10 pm.