Man dies of West Nile virus; first reported death in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health reported that a man died from the West Nile virus — the state’s first reported death from the virus this year.

The 68-year-old Lucas County man was hospitalized with encephalitis.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 468 human West Nile virus cases this year.

Last year, the Department of Health reported 65 human West Nile virus cases, including six deaths.

Most cases of West Nile virus and other diseases transmitted by mosquitoes usually occur from May through October when mosquitoes are most active.

According to the Department of Health, many people don’t have symptoms, but about one in five people who are infected develop a fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.

Less than 1% of those infected develop a serious neurologic illness like encephalitis or meningitis, according to ODH.

There is no medication or vaccinations to prevent the infection. The best thing is to prevent mosquito bites.

ODH also offered the following tips to avoid mosquito bites: