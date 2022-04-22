AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The man convicted of raping and murdering two University of Akron students in 1986 was denied parole.

Clinton Dickens, 53, is serving a life sentence for the deaths of Wendy Offredo, 21, and Dawn McCreery, 20.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, Dickens, then 17; Richard Cooey, then 19; and another teen were tossing rocks off an Interstate 77 overpass in Akron on Aug. 31. 1986. A chunk of concrete smashed through the window of Offedo and McCreery’s car as the women neared the Stoner Street Bridge.

(Photo courtesy: Summit County Prosecutor’s Office)

Dickens, Cooey and the other teen went down to the highway and offered the victims a ride to a nearby payphone. After Offredo called her mother, Dickens and Cooey kidnapped the women to a remote area of Norton, where they were beaten and strangled.

Cooey was executed for the murders in 2008.

Richard Cooey (left) and Clinton Dickens (Photos courtesy: Summit County Prosecutor’s Office)

“This was a horrible crime, which is still being felt to this day nearly 36 years later. Wendy and Dawn were loved by everyone who knew them. It absolutely sickens me to think about what they went through,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, in a news release on Friday.. “Cooey and Dickens are pure evil and Dickens should never be let out of prison. We will continue the fight to keep him locked up and to keep the community safe.”

Dickens was originally eligible for parole in 2071, but a new Ohio law gives those under 18 the opportunity after serving between 18 and 30 years.