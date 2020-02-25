Man charged with stealing over $700K from Portage County VFW post

Dan Molnar, 74, was indicted this week on charges that he defrauded a lottery machine and wrote improper checks

AURORA, Ohio (WKBN) – More than $700,000 was stolen from a VFW post in Portage County.

It happened at a VFW in Aurora.

“Mr. Molnar was placed in a position of trust by the members of VFW Post 2629,” said Aurora Police Chief Brian Byard. “Over the course of several years, he violated that trust and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization and it’s hardworking members. For the past 18 months, the Aurora Police Department worked closely with the Attorney General’s Office in piecing this case together and will continue to work closely as the case progresses through the courts.”

Molnar was arrested last week.