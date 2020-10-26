Man charged in death of 14-year-old Carroll County teen strikes plea deal

Court documents show the process of getting a jury in place was underway earlier this month

Editor’s Note: The video above is from September 2019.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Eleven of fifteen charges have been dismissed in a plea deal against a man charged in the death of a 14-year-old Carroll County boy.

Jonathon Minard disappeared in April of 2019.

Courtesy: Jonathon Minard’s Aunt

He was last seen on April 13 when he went to a farm to milk cows.

The sheriff led teams of volunteers around the county in an effort to find him.

Minard’s body was found in a shallow grave in Washington Township on April 19.

The Carroll County coroner determined he died from a fentanyl overdose.

Matthew Little, now 31, was arrested in September of 2019 on 15 charges, including reckless homicide, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, child abuse, and several drug charges.

September 2019

The case was expected to go to trial.

Court documents show the process of getting a jury in place was underway earlier this month.

Monday, Little agreed to a plea deal.

The deal dropped all charges except four – involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse.

Little was sentenced to six to nine years in prison. Prosecuting attorney Steve Barnett said,” No sentence can undo the tremendous loss to Jonathon’s family, but we take some solace in the assurance that Little is held accountable to the law for his reckless disregard for Jonathon’s life well-being.”

More headlines from WKBN.com: