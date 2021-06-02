Man blinded by bean bag during Cleveland protest sues

This Wednesday, June 24, 2020 photo shows John Sanders in Sandusky, Ohio. Sanders, who was hit in the face with a bean bag and blinded in one eye during a protest last year in downtown Cleveland, has sued the sheriff’s deputy who shot him. The complaint filed Saturday, May 29, 2021, by Sanders says the Cuyahoga County sheriff’s deputy shot him from behind a broken window as he walked away from the county Justice Center after taking photos. (Dennis Murray Jr. via AP)

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man hit in the face with a bean bag and blinded in one eye during a protest last year in downtown Cleveland has sued the sheriff’s deputy who shot him.

The complaint filed Saturday by John Sanders, of Sandusky, says the Cuyahoga County sheriff’s deputy shot him from behind a broken window as he walked away from the county Justice Center after taking photos.

The lawsuit says pellets from the bean bag “destroyed” Sander’s left eye, leaving him permanently blind.

The complaint says Sanders was shot by Deputy Bruce Lourie, who never received required training on the use of non-lethal munitions.