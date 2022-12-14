COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An attempted robbery turned deadly when a man trying to help a friend was gunned down at a westside gas station just before midnight Wednesday.

At 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired at a Sunoco gas station at West Broad Street and Harris Avenue in the Hilltop. Police say one person, 21-year-old Andrew Combs, was shot during an altercation that began as an attempted robbery.

Detectives determined an unknown number of individuals confronted a friend of Combs inside the Sunoco. The altercation spilled out in front of the building, where Combs attempted to intervene but he ended up getting shot. It is unknown if the suspect or suspects took anything before fleeing the area.

Officers found Combs with visible injuries. He was treated at the scene by Columbus Fire medics before being taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Combs was pronounced dead at 12:56 a.m.

The person or persons involved in the shooting remain at large, though there are security cameras outside of the gas station and police said surveillance video images will be released later today to potentially help identify the shooter and any accomplices.

The incident occurred at the same Sunoco station where a 13-year-old boy was shot in the face in August. The intersection of West Broad and Harris remain closed at this time and CPD is asking that the public avoid the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).