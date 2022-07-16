COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a suspect Friday night in a fatal shooting at a Columbus homeless shelter.

Christopher O. Smith, 35, was arrested in the city Friday night and is scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

He’s accused of the fatal shooting of two people at one of the city’s homeless shelters.

The victims were identified Friday as 40-year-old Rodney Reavish and 36-year-old Amanda K. Perkins. This was the 69th and 70th homicide of 2022.

Christopher O. Smith is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, July 18

CPD said it first got a report of a shooting at 10:56 p.m. at the Van Buren Emergency Shelter in the 500 block of Van Buren Drive. When officers got to the scene, they found Reavish and Perkins shot. Medical crews came to the scene and pronounced one dead at 11:07 p.m., and the other at 11:11 p.m. A photo taken at the scene at 1:46 a.m. showed officers had set up yellow crime scene tape as they investigated into Friday morning.

Detectives learned about a confrontation at the shelter that may have resulted in the shooting. In a 6:24 a.m. update, CPD said it issued arrest warrants for two counts of murder for Smith. Detectives obtained video of the incident, which CPD said tied Smith to the crime.

The YMCA of Central Ohio, which runs the shelter, released a statement at 10:11 regarding the shooting: