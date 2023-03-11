SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Officials say on Saturday they arrested the suspect in connection with three gruesome murders in Summit County.

Copley Police Chief Michael Mier says 58-year-old Elias Gudino of Copley has been arrested in connection with the murders.

The bodies of three men were found bound and gagged at two separate crime scenes in Akron and Copley on Friday morning.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says all three of the victims were shot in the head.

Police believe the suspect or suspects shot these males while they were bound and gagged.

Akron and Copley police released the following joint statement:

“Police believe this was an isolated incident and that the public at large was not in any danger. We do not believe that the public should have any concern for their safety at this time. Police believe that the males had likely been kidnapped from outside this area and brought to Summit County.”

Police say they are still trying to determine the reason for the kidnapping or what activity the victims might have been involved in.

Gudino is being held in Summit County Jail.

Chief Mier says additional charges are pending.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says the three victims have not yet been identified.