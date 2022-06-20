UPDATE (4:04 p.m. on Monday, June 20): A man is now in custody after a robbery that happened on Monday morning in Huntington.

Huntington Police say that 45-year-old Jermaine Puryear, of Huntington, allegedly entered the Olive Street Market around 9:20 a.m. and asked the employee for lottery tickets. They say that when she turned to get the tickets, Puryear pulled out a pistol and demanded money from the cash register. She complied, and Puryear fled the market on foot, according to police.

Police say they arrested Jermaine Puryear and found the stolen cash along with the gun used to commit the robbery.

Puryear was charged with armed robbery. He is also wanted out of Columbus, Ohio for the same crime.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Olive Street Market.

HPD confirms that a gun was used in the robbery. They say they have a suspect in mind, but that suspect is not in custody.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.