Man arrested, accused of pulling out gun during road rage incident in Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – A 68-year-old man is free on a $10,000 bond after police said he pointed a gun at two men during an alleged road rage incident.

Police said Harold Oblinger was caught on cell phone video pointing the gun at Brandon Lucas and Matthew Doehne while they were sitting in their vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Ravenna.

Oblinger pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing Thursday in Portage County Municipal Court.

Lucas and Doehne told the I-TEAM that they were returning home from the grocery store when they were stopped behind a vehicle.

“The vehicle was sitting for an unusually long period of time so we beeped the horn repeatedly,” Lucas said.

He added that the car moved and then stopped at the next stop sign.

“At the second stop sign both doors flew open at the same time, and I was like, ‘oh this is not going to be good’,” Doehne said.

Lucas said when the driver of the vehicle, a female, and Oblinger approached their car he started recording with his phone.

Seconds later, Oblinger pulled out a gun.

“Well I looked down the barrel of it and it’s traumatizing,” Lucas said. “I am traumatized. I am still processing that because I looked down a barrel of a gun for the first time in my life.”

The suspect also flashed some kind of badge.

“He shouldn’t be able to walk the street and so freely point guns at people for something like a horn being beeped at you,” Lucas said.

Oblinger is due back in court soon.