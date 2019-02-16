Ohio

Man accused of setting Ohio deputy on fire, severely burning him

The Portgage County Sheriff's deputy was injured in Rootstown Township

Posted: Feb 15, 2019 09:55 AM EST

Updated: Feb 15, 2019 09:35 PM EST

RAVENNA, OH (AP) - A judge has set a $1 million bond for a man charged with setting an Ohio sheriff's deputy on fire, causing serious burns when the deputy and other officers tried to arrest him on a felony warrant.

Forty-five-year-old Jay Brannon appeared in court Friday afternoon in Ravenna after being charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated arson.

The Record-Courier reports Portage County Sheriff David Doak says Sgt. James Acklin suffered burns to 20 percent of his body when Brannon ignited a container of flammable liquid and threw it at him. That happened Thursday in a garage in Rootstown Township, 55 miles south of Cleveland.

A message seeking comment was left with Brannon's attorney.

Two deputies were treated for smoke inhalation.

Doak says Acklin is just 70 days from retiring.

