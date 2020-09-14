Man accused of raping Cleveland teen arrested in Puerto Rico almost 40 years later

Rentas is scheduled to appear before a judge in Puerto Rico on Thursday

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WKBN) – A man accused of raping a Cleveland teen almost 40 years ago was arrested in Puerto Rico last week.

Investigators say Julio Rentas, now 67, is charged with raping a 14-year-old girl after sneaking into her Cleveland bedroom on January 4, 1981.

Rentas was originally arrested on January 25 of that year and released with a court date set for two months later. Investigators say Rentas didn’t show up for his court hearing and has been on the run ever since.

The Cold Case Unit of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force recently found out that Rentas has been hiding in Puerto Rico since the early 2000s.

They reached out to U.S. Marshals in Puerto Rico, who arrested Rentas and ended his nearly 40 years on the run.

“No matter how far fugitives flee and no matter how long they think they can hide the United States, Marshals Service will never give up on looking for them and we will always bring justice to the victims of these horrendous crimes.” Elliott added, “I am very proud of our unit and of all of our partners within our city, we will continue to serve justice within Cleveland as one unit and for all of our United States.”

Rentas is scheduled to appear before a judge in Puerto Rico on Thursday.

