AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of killing a 1-year-old boy in Akron last week.

According to investigators, Akron police were called to a home in the 600 block of Hancock Avenue on Aug. 10 for reports of a child suffering cardiac arrest.

Officers found the child unresponsive and administered CPR until EMS workers arrived and took him to Akron Children’s Hospital.

The child, identified as 23-month-old Arteyon Cannon, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the Summit County Examiner, an autopsy revealed that the child suffered from blunt force injuries. While the cause of death is still pending, the examiner’s office said it’s being treated as suspicious.

During the investigation, Akron police issued a homicide warrant for 19-year-old Ian Belcher.

On Tuesday, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Belcher in a vehicle at the intersection of Gaylord Drive and Dawson Road.

“Outstanding investigative efforts by the Akron Police Department led to the identification of this suspect,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “Our team wasted no time pursuing this fugitive, arresting him within 24 hours of receiving the warrant.”