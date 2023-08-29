SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – A 30-year-old Mansfield man is facing a misdemeanor sexual imposition charge after police say he inappropriately touched two people who were waiting in a line at Cedar Point.

“We received two complaints but only one pressed charges,” said Sandusky Police Lt. Scott Dahlgren.

The victim who filed the charge is a 16-year-old girl.

Wesley Crose has entered a not guilty plea to the charge and is due back in Sandusky Municipal Court on Sept. 14.

Police say the incident happened around 5 p.m. on June 10, while people were waiting in line to ride a roller coaster.

“It’s disturbing behavior and we won’t tolerate it,” said Dahlgren said.



Police say they were initially called by a man who reported he was assaulted by Crose.

“The man said he felt very uncomfortable the way the suspect, Mr. Crose, was being with him,” Dahlgren said. “He said the suspect was reaching around to touch his hand, brushing up against his back side. When he said to Mr. Crose to back off, that’s when Mr. Crose actually took a swing at him.”

The man did not want to press charges, but officers arrested Crose because he had a warrant for his arrest out of Richland County. A minutes after Crose was arrested, police received a second complaint.

“The officers were then stopped by somebody else who said he also touched her,” Dahlgren said. “It’s very disturbing behavior. This is a family park and you expect to be able to stand in line and have everyone mind their own business.”

Dalhgren stressed that Cedar Point is a very safe park. He added that police and security guards are on duty every day the park is open.

“If anything like this would happen to somebody, we would encourage them to contact the Sandusky Police Department,” Dahlgren said. “Especially if it happened on that date in June when this subject was in line.”