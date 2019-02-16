Man accused of duping 4 wives in 4 states, including Ohio Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - It's a story that's grabbed national headlines.

A 43-year-old unemployed drifter is accused of having four wives in four different states. One of the wives is a 25-year-old woman with developmental disabilities who lives in central Ohio.

For the past week, Michael Middleton has sat at the Franklin County Jail on out-of-state felony warrants.

His stay may soon be over.

Friday morning, Middleton waived his rights to be extradited to New Hampshire where he faces bigamy and domestic violence charges.

The district attorney in Dover, New Hampshire, told NBC 4's Tom Sussi that they're going to pick up Middleton ASAP and "get the show on the road."

Sussi also learned that Ashley Climer-Middleton, who resides with her parents in Columbus, filed a police report in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

The allegations? Bigamy.

Climer-Middleton said she married Middleton in April of 2016 in Kentucky.

She said the couple had a baby together the following year.

Sussi dug into Michael Middleton's past, and what he found is intriguing.

Over the past 18 years, he's lived in no fewer than 13 states.

What Sussi hasn't been able to find on Middleton is any record of employment.