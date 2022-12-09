COLEBROOK TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted in a double homicide in Western Ohio was arrested in Ashtabula County on Thursday.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, Clay Dockery, 23, broke down on US 322 and called Orwell police. The call was transferred to Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they say Dockery made statements indicating he may have been involved in a double homicide.

Deputies called the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed that two victims were found dead earlier.

WKBN sister station WANE reported that deputies were dispatched around noon Thursday to the 6500 block of Road 123 in Paulding County after coworkers of Celecitas Pelegrino Williams called to say she had missed work for two days.

While conducting a check of the property, the bodies of Celecitas and her husband, Bruce B. Williams, 81, were found in a barn on their property.

Police said Dockery admitted to Ashtabula authorities that he had killed both Celecitas and Bruce Williams and stolen their vehicle.

No motive was released.

Dockery will await court proceedings in Ashtabula County and then be extradited back to Paulding County.

Dirk Rowley contributed to this report.