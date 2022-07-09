Editor’s note: Video above shows coverage of the shooting before it was known the man died

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man who was hit when shots were fired into an Akron crowd on Friday night has died. A 4-year-old girl was also shot and killed.

The 40-year-old man died in the early morning hours on Saturday, according to a statement by Akron police.

Police say a large group of people was outside when it happened in the 700 block of Princeton Street around 9:15 p.m.

Lt. Michael A. Miller says the investigation is in its early stages and detectives are working to gather additional information with the goal of identifying the shooter or shooters.

An investigation shows there was a celebratory gathering in the nearby parking lot when one or more unknown suspects fired shots into the crowd, hitting the victims, according to a release from police.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The victims’ names are being withheld at this time.

The shooting was unrelated to recent protests in the city relating to the police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more on this developing story.