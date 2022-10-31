A previous report on this shooting can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man who was shot overnight Sunday near a northeast Columbus gas station has been pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say that at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, four men between the ages of 18 and 21 were in a vehicle driving near a Sheetz store and gas station at the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue. The vehicle was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of the Sheetz.

One of the bullets hit Kevin Sobnosky, 21, who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. In an update Monday morning, Columbus police said Sobnosky was pronounced dead just after 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

This is the 119th homicide in Columbus in 2022 as the investigation continues from CPD’s Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.