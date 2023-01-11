Filming on location. Man holding a clapperboard in front of the camera, the filming process. Scene on location

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise.

Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image of Bugs Bunny standing beside it.

“We will be open regular hours next week but for the bar and live music only,” the restaurant explained. “Our kitchen won’t have any food but we will have a food truck out front on Friday and Saturday and of course, we will be offering plenty of libations.”

According to the restaurant, the bar and grill will be closed for six weeks from Jan. 16 until Feb. 21.