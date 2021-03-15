Mahoning Co. state representative introduces electricity restriction legislation

Al Cutrona is concerned that if more electricity is added, the electric grid could fail

(WKBN) – Mahoning County State Representative Al Cutrona has introduced a bill into the Ohio legislature that would outlaw the requirements that only electricity be used as a power source.

Cutrona says some communities in Ohio have made a commitment to eliminate all non-renewable sources of energy, like oil and natural gas, some by as early as 2025.

The proposed legislation also prevents communities from banning a pipeline from going through a town.

Cutrona is concerned that if more electricity is added, the electric grid could fail.

He also says it could mean a rise in the price of electricity.

“So it’s important for us to step in with legislation and to make sure that we have a better opportunity going forward. If it does lead itself to that direction, we need more time frame to do it. We don’t need a situation like California or Texas where grids are falling and incapable of handling such an event,” he said.

The bill is known as House Bill 192 and has already been assigned to the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee.