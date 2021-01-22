Magistrate denies bond for Ohio man in Capitol breach case

She cited the “very serious” nature of the charges and firearms that could be available to him

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A federal magistrate has refused to set bond for an Ohio man charged with helping plot the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Magistrate Sharon Ovington in Dayton said Friday that she didn’t see a way to assure the public safety if she allowed 50-year-old Donovan Crowl out of jail.

She cited the “very serious” nature of the charges and firearms that could be available to him.

Crowl’s attorney contended that he had little criminal history and had tried to rescue others during the Jan. 6 riots.

On Tuesday, he became among the first suspects charged with conspiracy.