** Watch prior coverage in the player above. **

[Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect the relationships of the victims to the suspect, which were initially provided by Cleveland police.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that a fourth person has died after a Friday shooting in which five family members were shot, and a suspect has been charged.

Martin Muniz, 41, of Cleveland, is now facing three counts of aggravated murder. More charges could be filed. He is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Cleveland Municipal Court.

Martin Muniz (Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office)

Initially, a shooting rampage in one home along Mack Court on Cleveland’s west side left three people dead and a man and a child fighting for their lives in the hospital.

Muniz’ criminal affidavit alleges he shot each of the five family members in the head, and each in different rooms of the house.

On Sunday, we confirmed the adult in the hospital, 48-year-old Anthony Boothe, had also died.

An 8-year-old girl remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to the affidavit.

Three other people were pronounced dead at the scene and identified Saturday by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner:

Jayden Baez, a 16-year-old boy Angelic Gonzalez, a 34-year-old woman, and Baez’ mother Miguel Gonzalez, a 69-year-old man, and Angelic’s father

Police said Saturday that Muniz is the nephew of 69-year-old Miguel Gonzalez and half-brother to 34-year-old Angelic Gonzalez, both killed. The 16-year-old Baez is the son of Angelic Gonzalez.

Police responded to the home at about 8 p.m. Friday for a report that multiple people were shot.

“Preliminary information indicates that Second District zone car officers were flagged down by the male suspect who indicated that the five victims had been shot and where they were located. The suspect was detained at the scene,” reads a Saturday news release.

More officers were dispatched to the scene, where they found the five victims, and rendered aid until EMS arrived. The 8-year-old girl and her father were taken to a hospital but Baez and Miguel and Angelic Gonzalez were pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s something you don’t want to see. Even people that don’t live around here, you hear what happened and hearts just dropped,” neighbor Ashley Green told FOX 8.

She described the family as peaceful and kind.

Watch prior coverage in the player below:

Cleveland Police Chief Dornat “Wayne” Drummond said the officers’ “hearts go out to the family.”

Officials said counseling was immediately offered to first responders who handled the tragic call.

Mayor Justin Bibb’s office released a statement early Saturday:

This has been a painful week as we face the devastation caused by another horrific act of gun violence in our city. Tonight’s incident is particularly terrible as it took place at home, a place where a family should feel safe and secure. My prayers are with the victims and their family, friends and neighbors as they navigate a tragic situation. I am also grateful to the responding officers for rendering aid, securing the neighborhood, and quickly apprehending the suspect. We will provide updates as the situation unfolds. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb

City council President Blaine Griffin and councilperson Jasmin Santana also issued a statement Saturday: