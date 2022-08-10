COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act Tuesday morning, receiving bipartisan support at the Ohio Statehouse as lawmakers said it will change the trajectory of the state.

“It’s going to have a massive impact on Central Ohio,” State Rep. Jeff Crossman (D-Parma) said.

Intel will invest at least $20 billion into its central Ohio plant, bringing in thousands of jobs.

“For every one job in Intel, there’s six or seven jobs on top of that for the supply chain,” U.S. Representative Troy Balderson (R-OH 12) said.

“It blows your mind away when you think about what that means,” Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. “These are going to construct facilities the size of four football fields.”

Intel alone will hire 3,000 employees and will help bring in businesses from across the world.

“The idea that people are knocking on our door rather than us having to chase them down is a new thing for Ohio,” Husted said.

“It’s good to see more places in Ohio have jobs, not just in Columbus,” Crossman said. “We need jobs all over the place and hopefully this is the start of heading in that direction.”

Lawmakers said now is the time for Ohio to get in on the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

“In a decade from now, it’s supposed to be a $1.35 trillion industry,” Husted said. “So it’s going to more than double in its size and we want to capture that.”

“It’s fun to watch it all happen and it’s new excitement,” Balderson said.

Intel already has job postings up for their Ohio location, you can check them out here.