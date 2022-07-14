DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – General Motors is working with Pilot/Flying J to establish electric vehicle charging stations across the U.S. and in Northeast Ohio that will also come with perks for GM owners.

This network of 2,000 charging stalls, co-branded “Pilot Flying J” and “Ultium Charge 360,” will be powered by EVgo eXtend and open to all EV brands at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

GM customers will receive special benefits like exclusive reservations, discounts on charging, a streamlined charging process through Plug and Charge and integration into GM’s vehicle brand apps providing real-time charger availability and help with route planning.

Also part of the plan is to create waiting rooms for charging customers that include seating, free WiFi, on-site restaurants, hot and cold deli, coffee and shopping for travel essentials and souvenirs.

About 3,250 fast charges are also planned in cities and suburbs across the U.S. in the partnership with EVgo. The goal is to have them in place by 2025.

Many of the sites will feature canopies to help protect customers from the elements while charging, as well as pull-through capability allowing convenient charging for electric pickup trucks and SUVs pulling trailers.

Charging sites at 50-mile intervals across the U.S. is the goal of the collaboration. GMs says the plan is one more step in its $750 million investment in EV charging infrastructure.