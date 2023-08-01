CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down during storms that swept across northern Ohio over the weekend.

According to the NWS, the EF1 tornado reached wind speeds up to 105 miles per hour and touched down just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 29.

SkyFox video shows how the twister cut a path of destruction around Lake Galion. Families living on the lake say they were awakened not by tornado sirens or warnings, but by the sound and fury of the tornado as it churned through the neighborhood.

“My granddaughter came in the room and said, ‘Something sounds funny outside’,” said Tom Teetrick. “The next thing we know, we hear this big crash and jump out of bed and run in the living room, and water is pouring in our house.”

Officials say the tornado touched down in the area of Parcher Road and Route 30 in Crawford County and caused significant damage to a barn, and several trees, as well as damage to at least a dozen homes, including one that was destroyed near Lake Galion.

“I cried,” said Barbara Vasil. “I just bought the house a month ago. I haven’t made my first house payment on it, so it’s kind of sad. It’s devastating. I heard nothing. I heard the wind howling. I heard it raining. I saw lightning.”

The tornado was on the ground for about five minutes and lifted near the intersection of Country Road 35 and Route 598 after traveling just over 6 miles, according to preliminary information from the NWS.

Longtime residents said they were devastated when the sun came up and they could see the scope of the destruction.

“I just cried,” said Teetrick. “I grew up in this house. Lost everything I got.”

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Crawford County at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday. On Monday, NWS told Fox 8 there was no tornado warning issued because it happened so quickly — in less than five minutes.

“I mean I guess the positive thing that we’re all OK,” said Vasil. “We all survived it, and that’s the best thing.”

No one was hurt or killed during the tornado.