UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio estate dating to World War II is on the market for $2.3 million, listed as a spacious manor on a gated drive overlooking a private country club and golf course.

The 5,045-square-foot home was constructed in 1942. (Courtesy Photo/Sotheby’s International Realty)

Located at 2396 W. Lane Ave., the home sits on about three-quarters of an acre north of Scioto Country Club in Upper Arlington. The 5,045-square-foot home constructed in 1942 includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, three half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

Inside, the entryway splits into several living spaces, including a formal sitting room to the left adorned with a wood-burning fireplace and gold accents. To the right, the home’s main office also features a fireplace with custom built-in bookcases home to equestrian trophies, ribbons and other accolades.

Inside the 5,045-square-foot Upper Arlington home. (Courtesy Photo/Sotheby’s International Realty)

Toward the rear, the manor’s kitchen features white cabinets, a rustic range hood, brass finishes and an oversized island with barstools, then connects to another living room with floor-to-ceiling windows. Up the stairs, the home’s classic aesthetic continues into the bedrooms with gold and silver light fixtures and antique wood furnishings.

In contrast, the crystal white bathrooms feature sparkling faucets and white marbling. A lower level designed for entertaining rounds out the home and leads to the property’s backyard outdoor living space featuring a sweeping stone porch.

Inside the 5,045-square-foot Upper Arlington home. (Courtesy Photo/Sotheby’s International Realty)

