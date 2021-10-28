Longtime Cleveland radio host dies at age 74

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Longtime Cleveland radio host Mike Trivisonno died suddenly on Thursday.

WTAM AM 1100 announced his passing during its Thursday afternoon broadcast.

“Very sad to say that Mike Trivisonno passed away today at the age of 74,” said programming director Ray Davis while fighting back tears. “It’s going to be a very difficult show today.”

Trivisonno’s coworkers got emotional as they expressed their condolences to his family and remembered “Mr. Know It All.”

“The Mike Trivisonno Show” aired weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., where Triv discussed sports, politics and more.

Trivisonno started as a frequent caller to Pete Franklin’s sports talk show, launching a broadcasting career that spanned more than three decades.

He was also known for his charitable work. He raised more than $5 million for local charities, including Coats for Kids, according to WTAM.