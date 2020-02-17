Long-lost purse becomes 1950s time capsule after discovery in Ohio school

It contained several black and white photos, as well as makeup items, a comb, school supplies and a football game schedule

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (CNN Newsource) – An amazing discovery behind a school wall tells a story of teenage life in the 1950s.

A long-lost purse found in an Ohio school wall is like a time capsule from the decade.

A custodian making repairs at North Canton Middle School found the purse in 2019.

It belonged to Patti Rumfola, a former student who lost it in 1957.

Rumfola died in 2013 but the purse’s contents gave her family a glimpse of her life as a teenager.

It contained several black and white photos, as well as makeup items, a comb, school supplies and a football game schedule.

The purse also held 26 cents, which became special mementos for Rumfola’s family. The school said each of her five kids kept a penny.