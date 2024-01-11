(WKBN) — Ohio House voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of House Bill 68 on Jan. 10.

In a statement, DeWine said, “I continue to believe it is in the best interests of children for these medical decisions to be made by the child’s parents and not by the government.”

Many within the governor’s own party disagree with him. Local Rep. Al Cutrona said the legislature has a duty to protect children.

“Children with gender dysphoria need mental health counseling and treatment, not surgical mutilation,” Cutrona said in a statement. “And the SAFE Act does exactly that.”

On the other side of the aisle, democrat Lauren McNally was the only representative from the area who voted to uphold the veto.

“Ohioans made it clear they don’t want legislators meddling with their access to healthcare,” she said. “They said it in August and again in November but the majority party refuses to listen.”

Like Cutrona and McNally, Logan Church also agreed with overriding the governor’s veto. For two years, she’s been the National Political Director for CatholicVote. According to its website, the mission of the organization is helping Catholics live their truth in the public forum.

“I don’t think House Bill 68 was a partisan issue,” Church said.

Church also thinks the governor’s ban on gender-affirming surgeries was a reaction to what backlash that he didn’t expect to get.

“I don’t think our children’s wellbeing should be a partisan issue, and at the end of the day House Bill 68 just protects our kids and let’s them be kids,” Church said.

At the end of the day, Church says House Bill 68 was a step in the right direction but doesn’t think it does everything it needs to do.

“From CatholicVote’s perspective, we’ve seen this on the national scale,” Church said. “We’re setting a dangerous precedent by telling our kids that they’re not good enough as they are. They’re going through a lot of changes growing up and through puberty, and they don’t feel like themselves in their own body because they’re still finding out who they are.”

Church is proud of the Ohio House of Representatives for taking quick action and looks forward to what the state Senate will do.