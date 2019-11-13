Local pileups and highway gridlock prompt warning for drivers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After multiple accidents Tuesday in Ohio that caused highway gridlock, including a crash on Interstate 80 in Austintown, state officials are warning drivers to be prepared.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency is urging motorists to be prepared for winter weather by keeping their vehicles stocked with items that might be needed during a long wait stuck on a highway and other winter safety tips.

With November 17-23 designated at Winter Safety Awareness Week, officials are providing some tips to stay safe during the winter months. (Courtesy: The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness)

Practice fire safety and prevention. With winter months and the holiday season, people are indoors more, and cook, decorate and entertain more – which unfortunately, can lead to more home fires. The best protection is to have working smoke detectors in the home. Test your smoke detectors monthly. Conduct fire drills. Change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors twice a year – when you change your clocks, change your batteries. Have auxiliary heaters, furnaces and fireplaces checked or serviced before using. Cooking-related fires are the number one cause of home fires. Never leave cooking food unattended. Keep towels, potholders, and paper products away from the stove’s heat sources.

Prepare winter emergency supplies kits for the home and vehicle. Check the expiration dates on nonperishable food items, bottled water/beverages and medications. Winter emergency kits should include flashlights, extra batteries, blankets, coats, hats, gloves, a battery-operated radio/weather radio, first aid kit, cell phone and charger, and enough nonperishable food and water (one gallon per person, per day) to sustain every household member for several days. Store food, bottled water and supplies for your pets, as well.

Prepare your home for winter. Remove and cut away low-hanging and dead tree branches. Strong winds, ice and snow can cause tree limbs to break and could cause damage to your home. Have your gutters cleaned. Snow and ice can build up quickly if clogged with debris.

Check on your neighbors. After severe weather or during prolonged power outages, check on your neighbors and family members – particularly those who are older or have functional needs – to ensure that they are safe, healthy, and warm. Your emergency or communications plan might include ensuring your neighbors have emergency supplies, and exchanging phone numbers to call or text during times of need.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors. This concept empowers community leaders to involve the people in their communities and teach them they can take to become more prepared, and more resilient, if a severe weather incident were to occur. Approximately 46% of individuals rely a great deal on their neighbors for assistance during the first 72 hours after a disaster.

“Ohio winters are more than frigid temperatures, snow and ice,” said Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick. “An EF1 tornado touched down in Trumbull County on January 8; and Clark County had an EF0 tornado on February 7. Also, most of Ohio was inundated with heavy rains, severe storms and landslides, which resulted in a total of 21 southern Ohio counties receiving a federal disaster declaration, very similar to February of 2018. So, during this week, check your homeowners or renters insurance. Consider purchasing flood insurance. Know what to do if the power goes out. Prepare now, before winter sets in.”