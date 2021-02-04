Local lawmaker wants to bring more electrical vehicle charging stations to Ohio

One of the reasons adopting electrical vehicles is a challenge is because there isn't enough infrastructure to accommodate them

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Legislation was introduced this week that would establish an electrical vehicle charging station grant rebate program through the Ohio Department of Transportation.

State Sen. Michael Rulli introduced Ohio Senate Bill 32.

He said one of the reasons adopting electrical vehicles is a challenge is because there isn’t enough infrastructure to accommodate them, especially in rural areas.

SB 32 would allow for more charging stations along Ohio’s highways.

“An electric vehicle revolution is taking place in the ‘Voltage Valley,'” Rulli said. “Senate Bill 32 is just the beginning of a series of bills to demonstrate my commitment to economic development and innovation through good sound policy.”

Lordstown Motors thanked him for introducing this legislation and their “commitment to ensuring the Mahoning Valley is transformed into ‘Voltage Valley,’ an epicenter for vehicle electrification.”