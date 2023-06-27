NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – A Giant Eagle store in North Olmsted has reopened after a deadly shooting at the store on Sunday.

Police say it was an apparent murder-suicide. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Around 67 employees and 200 customers were at the store when the shooting took place.

The Giant Eagle location was closed on Monday. The company said it was working to provide on-site support to the employees who witnessed the shooting. In addition, the mayor of North Olmsted says counseling will be offered at city hall Tuesday and Wednesday for Giant Eagle employees and customers. Counseling will be offered from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days, and additional times will be added later in the week if needed, said city officials.

The incident involved a divorced couple, with the shooter identified as Edward Smith, 60, and the female victim as Susan Petterson, 63, an employee of the store, North Olmsted police say.

Police believe the couple’s divorce in 2004 was potentially the motive for the shooting.

Police say they arrived on the scene within less than a minute of calls to 911, and are thankful no one else was hurt.

Giant Eagle released a statement Monday morning saying, “We offer our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our Team Member who lost her life today while working to serve the North Olmsted community. It is incredibly difficult to process and understand any event involving violence, but it becomes unfathomable when our Giant Eagle family is directly impacted. Our thoughts and hearts are with everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.”

The Statement goes on to say, “We are shocked and deeply saddened that such a senseless act of violence occurred in one of our stores. Our top priority remains the safety of our Team Members and our Guests. We are grateful for the quick response of local authorities and are committed to providing all available resources to law enforcement to assist in their investigation.”