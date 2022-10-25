CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews are on the scene of a building explosion on Cleveland’s east side Tuesday.

Cleveland firefighters are battling flames at E. 145 and Kinsman where the building is on fire and partially collapsed, according to the union representing Cleveland’s firefighters.

Cleveland Fire says it started as a fire in an auto repair shop. They say there were multiple explosions and fire that extended to a neighboring occupied home, which was heavily damaged.

Initial calls went out around 10:30 a.m.

More than 50 firefighters are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

People are asked to avoid the area.

It’s unknown what caused the explosion.