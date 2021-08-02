Officer shoots suspect outside Giant Eagle on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A Cleveland police officer shot a suspect outside the Giant Eagle on West 117th Street in Cleveland Monday evening.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the suspect suffered a gunshot wound in the buttocks and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. The officer was not injured.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer said the officer was off duty and working his secondary job when it happened.

It started with a confrontation between two males. Follmer said the one male, who had a visible gun in his pocket, ran outside and officer chased him. The officer confronted the suspect and the suspect ran. According to Follmer, the suspect pulled out a gun while running and that’s when the officer fired multiple shots, striking the suspect.

It is unknown if the suspect fired his gun.