‘The first step to beating the virus is beating Donald Trump’: Joe Biden rallies supporters in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Vice President Joe Biden’s camp believes Ohio is up for grabs in the presidential election, indicated by a campaign stop in Cleveland with one day until the election.

Biden held a rally at the Burke Lakefront Airport.

“Ohio, one more day!” he yelled during a campaign event.

“Tomorrow we have an opportunity to put an end to a presidency that’s divided this nation,” he said to supporters.

Biden kept his focus on coronavirus, talking about America surpassing 9 million COVID-19 cases.

“The first step to beating the virus is beating Donald Trump!” he said.

Biden was introduced by City of Cleveland Assistant Director of Law Kortney Mosely.

Also in attendance was Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and congressman Tim Ryan.

The event was one of Biden’s drive-in rallies, to prevent crowds from gathering.

People honked their car horns in support during the rally.

Biden has events planned in Pennsylvania later Monday.

Ohio has 18 electoral votes.

Candidates need 270 to win the presidency.

President Donald Trump easily won Ohio in 2016 with 51% of the vote.

President Barack Obama won Ohio in 2008 and 2012.

According to the U.S. Elections Project, more than 2.9 million people have already voted in Ohio.

According to the site, most counties in Ohio have returned more than 90% of absentee ballots.

The Trump campaign released a statement about Biden’s visit to Ohio.

“Joe Biden’s last-minute visit to the Buckeye State does not change a thing. For 47 years, Biden’s empty promises failed hard-working Ohioans, but in 47 months, President Trump’s promises made, promises kept agenda has bolstered the state’s economy and supported its industries. Ohioans will make their choice clear when they turn out in huge numbers to re-elect President Trump on Tuesday.” Trump Victory Spokesman Dan Lusheck

President Trump has campaign events planned in North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.