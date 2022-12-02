KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Flames and a large plume of smoke can be seen in the Kent area Friday morning as crews work to extinguish a massive fire in the Historic Mill District.

The fire broke out at Star of the Mill at 162 N Water Street.

Kent mill fire (Credit: Craig Brackman)

Kent mill fire (WJW)

Kent mill fire (WJW)

Kent mill fire (WJW)

Kent mill fire (Credit: Craig Brackman)

Kent mill fire (Credit: Craig Brackman)

Kent mill fire (Credit: Craig Brackman)

Kent mill fire (Credit: Craig Brackman)

Kent mill fire (WJW)

Kent mill fire (WJW)

Kent mill fire (WJW)

Kent mill fire (WJW)

Kent State University issued an alert saying there is no threat to the campus but to avoid the downtown area.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Named after the Williams Brothers in 1879, the Mill District of Kent, Ohio says the mill once produced hundreds of millions of pounds of flour. The iconic grain elevators are a well-known fixture in the city’s skyline.

Stay with FOX 8 for more developments.