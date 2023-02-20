OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are on scene at a Oakwood Village metal factory Monday afternoon.

Following an unknown incident, crews were sent to the 22500 block on Alexander Road around 2:30 p.m. where I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys, is located.

The official address of the building is in Bedford, but it is considered Oakwood Village.

Flying over the scene, FOX 8 SkyFOX helicopter showed a fire and a large plume of smoke coming from the building.

Aerial SkyFOX footage shows a blaze at I. Schumann & Co. in Bedford on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.