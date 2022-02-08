CLEVELAND (WJW) – Recovery efforts are underway for a body out on the Lake Erie ice off the coast of Edgewater Park.

According to Cleveland Division of Police, officers were called out around 3 p.m. to help the U.S. Coast Guard and the Cleveland Metroparks Police about a deceased female found about a half mile from the pier.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed they have seven to 10 people helping with the recovery. Other first responders are also on the scene.

The Cleveland Division of Police will be the lead investigating agency in this matter.

