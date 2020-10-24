LIVE: President Trump arrives in Ohio, heads to Circleville rally

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — President Donald Trump is making his way to central Ohio for an election rally.

NBC 4 will carry Trump’s full event live here.

The president is expected to take the stage at approximately 4 p.m. at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds in Circleville.

This will mark Trump’s sixth stop in the Buckeye State this year, with the last being a two-event stop on Sept. 21 in Vandalia and Swanton.

Lines of people, food trucks, and merchants set up outside the fairgrounds throughout the day Saturday.

No surprise – there’s plenty of security here keeping the line moving relatively quickly. pic.twitter.com/IyC1uXxeOR — Allen Henry (@AllenNBC4) October 24, 2020

This is just the line for the food trucks inside the fairgrounds. The line outside keeps growing with no end in sight. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/yjdzPRbxUb — Allen Henry (@AllenNBC4) October 24, 2020

On Friday afternoon, residents said despite record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers and a potentially large crowd, they’re not worried about the rally becoming a “super-spreader” event.

“It could be, but I believe that the media maybe exaggerates that a little bit,” said Circleville resident Karen Noecker. “I obviously wear my mask and I would hope that others would, too, but I don’t know. I think it’s up to every individual to take care of themselves and make their own choices on whether they wear a mask or not.”