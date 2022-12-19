**Related video above: How to join Salvation Army’s Christmas campaign.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not everything can be closed on Christmas Day — hospitals and news stations for instance never shut down. So some of the following stores and restaurants are here to help people who need last-minute caffeine, stocking stuffers or even a piping hot meal. Others, of course, are closed.

Remember to be kind to all those working on the holiday (which is Sunday, Dec. 25, by the way), they have a family to get to as well.

Hours for the following open spots can vary depending on where you live.

Stores that are open:

CVS

Discount Drug Mart

Rite Aid

Walgreens

Most gas station convenience stores

Chain restaurants/coffee shops that are open:

Applebee’s

Buca di Beppo

Denny’s

Dunkin’

IHOP

Macaroni Grill

McDonald’s

Panda Express

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Starbucks

Stores that are closed:

ALDI

Big Lots

Costco

Dave’s Markets

Dollar General

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

Giant Eagle

Heinen’s (closed Dec. 26 as well)

Kohl’s

Marc’s

Michaels

Meijer

Sam’s Club

Trader Joe’s

Target

The Home Depot

Walmart

Whole Foods