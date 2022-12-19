**Related video above: How to join Salvation Army’s Christmas campaign.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not everything can be closed on Christmas Day — hospitals and news stations for instance never shut down. So some of the following stores and restaurants are here to help people who need last-minute caffeine, stocking stuffers or even a piping hot meal. Others, of course, are closed.
Remember to be kind to all those working on the holiday (which is Sunday, Dec. 25, by the way), they have a family to get to as well.
Hours for the following open spots can vary depending on where you live.
Stores that are open:
CVS
Discount Drug Mart
Rite Aid
Walgreens
Most gas station convenience stores
Chain restaurants/coffee shops that are open:
Applebee’s
Buca di Beppo
Denny’s
Dunkin’
IHOP
Macaroni Grill
McDonald’s
Panda Express
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
Starbucks
Stores that are closed:
ALDI
Big Lots
Costco
Dave’s Markets
Dollar General
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree
Giant Eagle
Heinen’s (closed Dec. 26 as well)
Kohl’s
Marc’s
Michaels
Meijer
Sam’s Club
Trader Joe’s
Target
The Home Depot
Walmart
Whole Foods