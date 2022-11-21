COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights below.

Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights: Through Jan. 1

Drive through three miles of holiday lights.

Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds – 3311 South Old State Road. Details. 5:30 p.m.

Columbus Commons Holiday Lights: Through Jan. 1

More than 400,000 LED lights decorate the commons.

Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Details. 5 to 11 p.m.

Conservatory Aglow: Through Jan. 1

The popular holiday exhibition returns to Franklin Park Conservatory.

Franklin Park Conservatory – 1777 E. Board St. Details.

Creekside Park Lights: Through Jan. 8

A quarter of a million lights decorate Gahanna.

Creekside – 117 Mill St. Details.

Dazzling Christmas Lights

A synchronized light show that brings thousands to Westerville every year.

649 Old Coach Rd. Details.

Field Family Christmas Lights

An annual light show that combines sequencing to favorite Christmas songs.

288 Fox Glen Dr. East. Details.

Flying Horse Farms Light Up Camp: Through Dec. 26

This seasonal drive-through light display is free and takes visitors throughout the Flying Horse Farms property in Mt. Gilead.

Flying Horse Farms – 5260 State Route 95. Details.

Holiday Lights at Scioto Mile: Through Jan. 2

The mile will be lit with more than 200,000 lights.

Scioto Mile – 233 Civic Center Dr. Details.

Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill: Through Dec. 30

Enjoy 4 million lights, an outdoor miniature village, a Santa Claus Museum and more.

Clifton Mill – 75 Water St. Details.

Lucy Depp Park Light Show: Through Jan. 1

More than 60,000 lights decorate seven and a half acres.

9360 Frabell Dr. Details.

Magic of Lights: Nov. 23 through Jan. 1

A drive-through experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

Historic Crew Stadium – 717 E. 17th Ave. Details.

State Auto Christmas Corner: Dec. 7 to Jan. 3

Celebrating 91 years, the life-sized nativity returns.

State Auto – 518 E. Broad St. Details.

Wildlights: Through Jan. 1

The central Ohio spectacle returns to the zoo for its 34th year. Learn more here.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 W. Powell Rd. Details. 5 p.m.

Wonderlights Christmas: Through Jan. 1

More than 1 million lights synchronized to Christmas music played through your car stereo.

Hartford Fairgrounds – 14028 Fairgrounds Rd. Details.