Legislation approved to eliminate nuclear plants bailout

FILE – This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.’s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. A nuclear plant bailout law should be repealed immediately, Democratic members of the Ohio House announced Wednesday, July 22, 2020, as a bribery scandal involving one of the state’s most powerful lawmakers unfolded over the law’s passage. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawmakers have approved a bill eliminating the $1 billion bailout for Ohio’s two nuclear plants that’s now tied to a Statehouse bribery investigation.

The bill now goes to Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. He’s expected to sign it into law.

The legislation would get rid of electricity bill surcharges that were created in 2019 to pay for the bailout of the Davis-Besse nuclear power plant near Toledo and the Perry plant east of Cleveland.

Federal investigators last summer charged former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four associates of orchestrating a scheme to secure the bailout.