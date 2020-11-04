LeBron James demands justice for woman reportedly shot, killed in Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — LeBron James is demanding answers for an Akron family after a woman was reportedly murdered in her home.

In a tweet, James implored the residents of Akron to take action:

AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020

The victim, identified by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office as Ericka Weems, is the sister of Brandon Weems, who is the Cleveland Cavaliers’ director of scouting, and was also one of James’ teammates at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

According to an Akron police report, Weems was discovered alone in her home in the 900 block of Hardesty Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene around 3 p.m. Monday, and said the 37-year-old was unresponsive.

Weems was reported dead at the scene, and an autopsy report ruled her death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives are currently investigating the homicide, and anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call 330-375-2490, 330-375-2Tip, or Summit County Crimestoppers.

