Lawyers seek new sentencing for teen in Ohio school shooting

URBANA, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio teenager who shot and wounded a classmate at school and was sentenced to 23 years in prison is appealing for a new sentencing.

The Springfield News-Sun reports lawyers for Ely Serna say the judge erred in giving him the maximum sentence for the 2017 shooting.

The attorneys say in court documents Serna was depressed at the time of the shooting and showed remorse, and that the judge didn't take his age into account during sentencing.

Serna was 17 when he brought a shotgun to West Liberty-Salem High School in West Liberty and opened fire in a bathroom, critically wounding a classmate.

He later pleaded guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.

Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi has declined to comment on the appeal.

2/17/2019 12:02:22 PM (GMT -5:00)