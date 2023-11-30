COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ruling on a complaint filed by the Columbus Bar Association, the Supreme Court of Ohio sanctioned a Columbus attorney for making his client wait nine years to receive a portion of her divorce settlement.

The Court suspended Douglas Bulson for 18 months, with 12 months stayed. Bulson must serve a year of monitored probation once the suspension ends.

The complaint against Bulson on behalf of Amy Shepherd, had asked the Court to order Bulson to pay between $7,900 and $35,000 in restitution to Shepherd.

The Bar Association presented evidence that she could have earned investment income somewhere in that range if Bulson had made the court-ordered transfer on time.

The Court voted 4-2 not to grant restitution, stating the matter is best suited for a separate legal malpractice lawsuit that Shepherd can pursue.

Justices R. Patrick DeWine, Michael P. Donnelly and Melody Stewart joined the per curiam opinion.

Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy also joined the majority opinion but wrote separately that she would impose specific conditions for Bulson’s probation that called for monitoring the attorney.

In a separate opinion, Justice Patrick F. Fischer agreed with the sanctions imposed by the Court but added that he would grant restitution to Shepherd. Justice Joseph T. Deters joined Justice Fischer’s opinion. Justice Jennifer Brunner did not participate in the case.