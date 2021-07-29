Lawsuit: Ohio wrongly denying parole to ex-death row inmates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A new lawsuit alleges that Ohio’s prisons’ agency is wrongly denying parole opportunities to inmates whose death sentences were declared unconstitutional decades ago.

At issue are ex-death row prisoners sentenced before 1978, when the state’s then-death penalty was overturned.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and the Ohio Justice & Policy Center filed the complaint Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

The lawsuit accuses the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and the Ohio Parole Board of having an unwritten policy of denying parole to all defendants previously sentenced to death despite now being eligible for parole.