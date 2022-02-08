TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A federal lawsuit is alleging officials at an Ohio jail mishandled an inmate with diabetes and their indifference led to his death.

At issue is care received last year by Chavis Martinez at Corrections Center of Northwestern Ohio in Stryker.

A lawsuit filed in federal court in Toledo last week accuses jail employees of failing to provide Martinez with needed insulin even though he reported he was a Type 1 diabetic and records show he had dangerously elevated blood sugar levels on admittance.

The lawsuit seeks damages from the county-run jail and its medical employee contracting company.